LIVE: Help Kids Find Mentors With Bowl For Kids’ Sake Event

Support Big Brothers/Big Sisters At Local Hornbacher's

Big Brothers/Big Sisters wants to be bowled over with support for their annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” event.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is set for March 26th and 27th.

The coronavirus scare may force Big Brothers/Big Sisters to postpone the event.

But in the meantime, you can still help out.

They’re fundraising with the help of Hornbacher’s stores in the metro.

Village Family Services Development Officer Brittney Hogan says, “You can buy a dollar pin, paper pin and those donations go to this event. We have a goal this year of about 38,000 pins.”

Find out more information on the event and any possible coronavirus-related delays on the on the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Facebook and Twitter page.