NCHC Cancels Hockey Tournament Due to COVID-19 Concerns

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has canceled the 2020 NCHC Tournament amid coronavirus concerns.

The cancellation affects the quarter-finals scheduled to take place this weekend and the frozen faceoff next week.

Anyone looking for a refund for quarter-finals tickets are asked to contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

Frozen Faceoff tickets can be refunded at the place they were purchased. Online orders will be canceled and refunded automatically.