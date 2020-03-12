NDSU and UND to Resume Classes Online after Spring Break

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota announced they will shift to remote instruction for two weeks following Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns.

Students are encouraged to monitor their emails for updates about classes. Instructors will contact students about classes that cannot be taken online.

University operations at both campuses will remain open for the time being, but hours of operation and services may be limited.

Student employees at NDSU and UND who choose to stay in the area will be allowed to continue working. Department leaders will determine how students will continue their work.

The Universities have asked students to leave for Spring Break and not return to campus until April 4. Residence and dining halls will remain open for students who cannot leave campus.

NDSU students, parents and faculty with questions or concerns can email NDSU.covid@ndsu.edu and click here for the full statement from the NDSU University Police Director.

UND students, parents and staff can call Student Affairs at 701-777-2724 or click here for more information.