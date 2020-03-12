Sanford Health Announces New Visitor Policy in Response to COVID-19

The new policy will take effect on March 13.

FARGO, N.D.–Sanford Health has announced a new visitor policy aimed at protecting the health and safety of its patients and staff.

The new policy is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take effect on March 13.

According to the policy, patients will be allowed one visitor at a time and visitors are restricted to immediate family only.

Visitors will be screened for respiratory illness symptoms and asked about recent travel as they enter health facilities.

The Good Samaritan Society, which is a part of Sanford Health, announced new visitation policies for all its senior living locations as well.

Only employees and essential personnel will be allowed to enter the facilities. Sanford says they are working with families who have critical needs on a case-by-case basis.

Sanford Health urges anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to call your regular clinic before showing up at the clinic.