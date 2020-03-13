Animal Health Experts Say Low To No Risk Of Spreading Coronavirus To Pets

Experts, however, recommend not potentially exposing animals to the virus

FARGO, N.D. — Animal Experts in the valley are saying there is a low to no risk of the coronavirus spreading to your pets.

Experts say according to the recent data from the CDC, that pets will not be negatively harmed by the virus or will spread.

However experts recommend not potentially exposing animals to the virus.

It’s also recommended to not use harsh cleaning products such as bleach around your animals that can be damaging to their health.

“Because even though the information right now suggests that they can’t get sick from it, it’s best to be precautions. If somebody does get a diagnosis of the coronavirus it’s best to stay away from your pet,” Animal Health Clinic Dr. Kevin Dill said.