Fargo Film Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Film Festival has been canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was scheduled March 17-21 at the Fargo Theatre.

The Fargo Theatre Executive Director, Emily Beck said, “This was a difficult decision, but protecting the health of our audiences, filmmakers, volunteers and community must always be our top priority.”

At this time, the Fargo Theatre staff says they are planning an event this summer that will feature a portion of the festival’s films.

All online ticket sales will be refunded automatically. Anyone who purchased tickets in person must visit the Fargo Theatre’s box office to receive a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the Fargo Theatre at 701-239-8385.