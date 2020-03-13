NDHSAA Postpones Remaining Winter Activities

In response to Covid-19, all NDHSAA winter activities will cease for the time being

FARGO – On Friday, March 13, due to the Emergency Declarations issued by President Donald Trump and Governor Doug Burgum the NDHSAA will postpone play until further notice at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament.

In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being postponed, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been postponed indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests until further notice. Further information will be released as it becomes available next week.

Courtesy: NDHSAA