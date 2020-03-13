Experts Say Social Distancing Further Prevents Spread of COVID-19

Health experts say keeping a distance of six feet can also prevent you from coming in contact with the virus

FARGO, N.D.- Sanford says one effective way to avoid the spread is by avoiding large gatherings like sporting events and concerts.

They also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds and using a song lyric as a way to remember to wash them for the length of time recommended by health experts.

“The goal with that is to hopefully completely stop the spread of Coronavirus, but even just slowing the spread is going to make a great difference,” says James Volk, Vice President of Sanford Health Fargo.

Sanford emphasizes that if you are showing symptoms or you think you might have symptoms you should call your health care provider first to avoid exposing others.