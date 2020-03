Shanley girls basketball downs Mandan in ND Class A state semifinals

The Deacons defeated the Braves 73-55

FARGO, N.D. — In the first semifinal game of the North Dakota Class A girls state basketball tournament, Shanley took down Mandan 73-55 ahead of the suspension of tournament play.

Reile Payne led the way for the Deacons, tallying 27 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.