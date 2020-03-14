American Living In Italy Shares Her Experience Living Under Quarantine

Her uncles live in Casselton, North Dakota and keep up with her latest Facebook posts about living in Italy.

ITALY,- Audrey Adams has called Appiano Gentile, a small municipality just 22 miles northwest of Milan, home for the last 7 years.

She is originally from Nebraska with family members in Casselton, North Dakota who keep up with her Facebook posts about living under quarantine in Italy.

“As a mom of three children myself, life was like it would be for any working mother with a larger family, we would take the kids to school, my husband and I had our own routines in the morning,” Adams says.

This all changed at the end of January when the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

After that, more cases started to show up all over the country.

“They closed all non essential businesses. Right now, the only functioning businesses are the ones that are essential so, hospitals, selected pharmacies, Energy related businesses,” she says.

Adams says the hardest part has been balancing work from home while also taking care of her three kids.

“We are both expected to keep our duties at home, while all the schools are closed, so of course we have three children at home as well. So it’s definitely been a struggle in that regard,” Adam adds.

She decided to create a post on Facebook, that was shared by hundreds, after seeing the skepticism over the coronavirus here in the United States.

“The skepticism there and the polarization of the two ideas is much stronger than I saw here. Definitely there was skepticism and denial in Italy, but I think there are some cultural and political differences in Italy that allowed for the skepticism in Italy to be washed out quicker. Also the progression of the virus was so fast, that people very quickly set aside any of those differences, to say ok, now we have the wellbeing of the entire country to think about, now what do we need to do,” she says.

In the municipality that Adams live in, they only allow one person at a time in the supermarket and a one meter boundary between customers and clerk.