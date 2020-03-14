St. Patrick Day parade organizers excited to bring parade back next year after cancellation

Before The Parade Was Canceled It Had Over 50 Floats Sign Up.

FARGO, N.D. — The annual St.Patrick’s Day Parade got canceled due to worries about public safety, but organizers say this won’t discourage them from coming back next year.

They say after talking with health officials and the governor address they said canceling the parade was in the best interests of everyone’s safety.

The Parade brings in hundreds to the downtown area to celebrate Irish culture and also bring the community closer together.

“It’s one of those celebrations, it kicks off spring, it celebrates cultural event, it’s our 24th year, it’s something that the community looks forward too every year,” President-CEO Downtown Community Partnership, Melissa Brandt said.

