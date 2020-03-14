Veterans Honor Flight Hosts An Event To Raise Money

The organization hosts events all year round in order to be able to fund the trips.

FARGO, N.D.- The event featured a soup cook off, silent auction and a bake sale.

Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, the organization had to postpone its April flight.

About 97 veterans were scheduled to be on the upcoming trip.

“We’ve had to contact everybody, and let them know that, hopefully we’ll be able to go, we don’t usually go june, july or august because of the heat out there, So, we’ll probably go, we were planning one in September and one in October anyway, so we’ll probably just have to move everybody back,”says David Brunsvold, Treasurer, Honor Flight ND/MN.

April’s Honor Flight has been tentatively rescheduled for September.