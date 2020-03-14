West Fargo VFW Raises Cash For Veterans At St.Patrick’s Day Celebration

The West Fargo VFW Will Be Hosting A Celebration For The Veterans Of The Vietnam War On March 29th.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo VFW is celebrating St.Patrick’s Day early this year.

The bar served Beer and Irish Stew to all the hungry people coming in.

The gun is a 1907 Remington Model 8 .32 cal.

The money raised from the auction goes back to funding the VFW’s Military Order of the Cootie.

The group is set up to help support and bring smiles to Veterans faces across the country.

“The West Fargo VFW does so much for the community and veterans it’s unbelievable we are constantly trying to keep our head above water to keep doing things for our community for the West Fargo area,”Council of Administration Of The VFW James Hapala said.