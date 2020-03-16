LIVE: Cass County to Consider a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

The Board meeting is at 3:30 p.m. at the Cass County Courthouse.

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County Commission is expected to consider authorizing a declaration designating COVID-19 an emergency in Cass County on Monday.

If the declaration is approved, Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis will sign emergency declarations for each jurisdiction immediately following the board meeting.

An emergency declaration allows Cass County the ability to access federal funding to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

