Essentia Health Implementing Visitor Restrictions at Hospitals

Any ill visitors will be asked to leave the hospitals.

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health is implementing new visitor restrictions at their hospitals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday, no visitors will be allowed in Essentia Health hospitals with a few exceptions.

Inpatients with compassionate-care needs will be allowed visitors. Family members are advised to call the hospital before visiting.

Patients in the emergency department that fall under pediatric, vulnerable adult, trauma or patients requiring help communicating will be allowed one visitor.

Pediatric and labor and delivery patients are allowed one adult visitor at a time, and one parent is permitted to visit the neonatal intensive care unit at a time.

All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital, including any visitors who are ill.

Essentia Health says the restrictions are being done to protect patients and staff, and to prevent the further spread of the virus.