Grand Forks Area Food Assistance

Grand Forks, ND, 16 Mar 2020 – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Grand Forks area food pantries are making necessary service changes to minimize the risk for citizens and meet increased demand. After today, food boxes will be prepacked at all agencies to allow for more social distancing.

Below are the service requirements for each pantry along with any operational changes due to COVID-19. Local agencies will be coordinating with each other in order to best meet demand and the safety needs of the public. We thank you for your understanding regarding any necessary changes.

Anyone who would like to donate cleaning supplies or food items for use by pantries may bring donations to the Salvation Army between 9:00am – 4:00pm, M-F. After hours, donations may be brought to the front office at Northlands Rescue Mission. Donated items will be shared between any pantries in need.

Northlands Rescue Mission

Address: 420 Division Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Phone: (701) 772-6600

Food boxes will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays to individuals and families in need. Please call (701) 772-6600 ext. 206 before 10:00am on the day you would like your food box. Leave your first and last name and your phone number.

If you do not call before 10:00am, you will not be able to receive a food box on that day.

You are able to request a food box for yourself or your household. You are not able to request one for another household.

You will be able to pick up your food box from 2:30pm – 3:30pm on the day that you call. You will need a photo ID to pick up your box.

Limit: one food box per month per household.

Due to COVID-19, please come to the alley door to pick up your food basket rather than the front door. Food boxes will be prepackaged.

Lunch will be available at 12:00pm and dinner at 5:00pm for all community members. Meals will be takeout rather than eat-in until further notice.

HC Community Care Center & Food Pantry

Address: 1726 S. Washington, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Phone: (701) 757-3480

The HC Community Care Center & Food Pantry is distributing food during its normal hours this week.

Wednesday from 10:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

This week food will be served to single men. Please bring a photo ID and a lease/utility bill that shows an address in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fisher, MN.

Due to Covid-19 clients will be given a prepared box of food rather than being able to shop in the pantry. Please check the Care Center’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

St. Joseph’s Social Care and Food Pantry

Address: 620 8th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Phone: (701) 795-8614

Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, St. Joseph’s will be distributing pre-packed pantry items. This will be for a limited time, yet to be determined – primarily determined by the need for added precautions. The intake process will remain the same, but pantry items will be pre-packed by staff/volunteers.

Food Pantry schedule for week of March 16 – March 19, 2020:

Monday March 16, 2020 – Regular shopping schedule 2:00 – 4:00pm

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – pre-pack ONLY 2:00 – 4:00pm

2:00 – 4:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – pre-pack ONLY 5:00 – 7:00pm

5:00 – 7:00pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 – pre-pack ONLY 2:00 – 4:00pm

Following Weeks Starting March 23, 2020 until further notice:

Monday’s: pre-pack ONLY 2:00 – 4:00pm

2:00 – 4:00pm Tuesday’s: pre-pack ONLY 2:00 – 4:00pm

2:00 – 4:00pm Wednesday’s: pre-pack ONLY 5:00 – 7:00pm

5:00 – 7:00pm Thursday’s: pre-pack ONLY 2:00 – 4:00pm

Each family is eligible for one food basket per month. Please bring picture ID and proof of residence (non-junk mail dated within the last 30 days with your name and address on it). If you have any questions in regard to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, please call 701-795-8614 ext. 2 or ext. 3.

Grand Forks Salvation Army

Address: 1600 University Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Phone: (701) 775-2597

The Salvation Army food pantry will be open M-F, from 9:00am – 11:30am and again from 1:00pm -2:30pm. A valid photo ID and proof of residence in Grand Forks County or East Grand Forks is required (any kind of bill). Families are eligible to use the food pantry once per month.

The Grand Forks Salvation Army will be a central drop off donation location for non-perishable food items and/or supplies M-F 9:00am – 4:00pm.

The Salvation Army will deliver food boxes to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those on a public health order to quarantine. Documentation will be needed to provide proof of said order or positive test. The client will be notified via phone that the box is on the door once personnel have cleared the porch area. Client and personnel will have zero contact.

Red River Valley Community Action

Address: 1013 N 5th St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Phone: (701) 746-5431

Red River Valley Community Action’s food pantry will be open Tues. and Wed. 1:30pm – 4:30 pm. Fresh foods available Mon., Thurs. & Fri. 10:00am – 12:00 pm.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Grand Forks Public Schools Child Nutrition Department will provide meals to students at no cost. Lunch and breakfast will be served at the same time (lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day). These meals will be served as a sack lunch from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the following schools:

Ben Franklin

Century

Kelly

Lake Agassiz

Phoenix

Viking

Wilder

Winship

Schroeder

Valley

Central

Red River

Please pick up these sack lunches at the labeled door and bring the meal home to enjoy. Meals will not be eaten on site. All students eat for free and are able to access meals at any of the locations listed above even if it is not their home school.

This will only take place on Tuesday this week. If the Grand Forks Public Schools closure continues into next week, this plan will continue beginning on Monday, March 23rd.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Karel RD, LRD, CDM

Child Nutrition Director

701.787.4297

In District ext. 3596

Students who are currently receiving food through the Northlands Rescue Mission Backpack Program are able to pick up their weekly meal on Tuesday, along with their free lunch at the school they attend. Students who normally receive Backpack Program meals through West Elementary can pick them up at Valley Middle School, along with their lunch. Pickup for this week is 11:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 17. Future pickup dates will be determined by whether schools are in session in upcoming weeks.