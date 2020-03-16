Minnesota Vikings Extend QB Kirk Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings locked up quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year extension. Cousins had one year left on his current contract.

The QB was due a base salary of 29 and a half million, which becomes 10 million on his new deal. The new deal is worth 66 million over two years and upon signing earns 61 million of it guaranteed.

The extension comes off the heels of a career season for Cousins finishing top five in the league in completion percentage and passing rating, while throwing for over 3600 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.