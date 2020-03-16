Reports: Minnesota Vikings Trade Receiver Stefon Diggs

EAGAN, Minn — After a day where the Minnesota Vikings extended quarterback Kirk Cousins for another two seasons and franchise tagged safety Anthony Harris, the team said goodbye to receiver Stefon Diggs trading him to the Buffalo Bills.

In return, the Vikings receive a first and fourth round pick in the 2020 draft and a fourth round pick in the 2021 draft.

Diggs was less than two years removed from signing five-year extension to stay in Minnesota through the 2023 season.

In five seasons with the Vikings, Diggs racked up 4600 yards receiving and 30 TD’s.