Vikings Place Franchise Tag on Safety Anthony Harris

Tag earns Harris 11.441 million in 2020

EAGAN, Minn. — On the defensive side of the ball, the Minnesota Vikings decided to franchise tag safety Anthony Harris. The tag pays him about 11.441 million dollars for the upcoming season.

Minnesota now has until July 15th to sign him to a long term deal. If not, there is the option to trade him.

2019 was the break season for Harris. The five-year NFL veteran recorded s career high 60 tackles, 11 passes defensed, a league leading six interceptions including one pick six in 14 games this season.

After tagging Harris and extending Cousins, the Vikings have about 15.4 million dollars left in cap space.