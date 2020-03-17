Cass County Preparing for Significant Flooding in Rural Areas

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Cass County flood hotline at 701-241-8000.

CASS COUNTY–Cass County is continuing to prepare for spring flooding despite experiencing a slow melt so far.

County officials say rural residents in Kindred, Mapleton and Harwood need to plan for significant flooding due to the National Weather Service predicting a 50 percent chance of similar flood conditions as the 2019 flood.

They predict major flooding will happen along the Sheyenne, Maple and Red rivers.

The county wants to reassure rural residents that COVID-19 will not deter them from supporting residents. They plan to use small teams to deploy sandbags and coordinate with residents in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the County will not be hosting public information meetings as they have in previous years. Video messages will be posted on the County website as flood conditions change.

