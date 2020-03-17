Coronavirus Causing Blood Donation Shortage Nationwide

FARGO, ND – The coronavirus is taking it’s toll on a lot of industries, including one that saves lives.

Blood donation facilities are currently facing a nationwide shortage.

It is due to the spread of the coronavirus and new CDC guidelines forcing blood drives to cancel and discouraging people from coming to facilties to donate.

Vitalant says people shouldn’t be concerned about catching the virus at their facilities.

They follow the guidelines very strictly and keep centers disinfected and extremely clean.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve never seen the FDA do this, where they are pushing this message on social media and the likes because they are very concerned for the patients in hospitals right now, that they are not going to get what they need,” said Jennifer Bredahl, the Community Ambassador for Vitalant.

She says donating blood does not increase your risk of getting the coronavirus.

But if you show any signs of illness, stay home.