Government Encouraging People To Stay Away from Bars & Restaurants on St. Patrick’s Day

Bars like Dempsey's and Blarney Stone had people lining the bars, seat to seat, not following the advice of the CDC, the mayors, or Governor Doug Burgum.

FARGO, ND – With a new case of Coronavirus popping up in Cass County, some may wonder if it’s the right idea to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of the many bars in Fargo and West Fargo hosting parties and celebrations for the holiday.

“The CDC, whether it’s the federal government, or state government, we are trying to keep the public informed about the nature of how this virus spreads,” said Bernie Dardis, the Mayor of West Fargo, “There is a big concern about gatherings and large groups.”

Despite this concern, it seems that people are determined to have a good time.

New CDC guidelines established earlier in the week recommended that their should be no public gatherings of more then ten people, and that people should practice social distancing.

Social Distancing means to stay at least 6 feet away from others, something that could prove difficult on a day like St. Patrick’s Day.

As the Governor confirmed that two new cases of the Coronavirus in Cass and Ward counties, he also urged people to stay out of bars and restaurants, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, and especially if you are older.

Mayor Bernie Dardis of West Fargo shared the same sentiment.

“It’s a great holiday, first and foremost, and it is one of those big event type holidays that the public does go out and socialize,” said Mayor Dardis, “Unfortunately we are at an unprecedented time in our history, so I have to encourage the public, for their well being, and in order to protect not only their immediate loved ones, but the grandparents and their children. I would encourage them to maybe change the methodology in which they celebrate this great event.”

Mayor Dardis says that it may be time to look at celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the way he and his wife are celebrating it, at home, with a nice meal of corned beef and cabbage.