Hornbachers, Cash Wise close for overnight hours during Coronavirus outbreak

Both businesses say they will spend the overnight hours deep cleaning the stores and restocking shelves

FARGO, N.D. — Hornbachers and Cash Wise are the latest businesses taking measures to keep their customers safe amidst national concerns of COVID-19.

Rather than stay open their usual 24 hours, the stores will now operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

This will give the stores a chance to get an intense clean each day and will also give staff more time to replenish items as products continue to fly off the shelves.

“With the increase demand that we are having, we just need the time to be able to close the store, restock it, and do all the deep cleaning that needs to happen overnight,” Hornbacher’s president Matt Leiseth said.

The President of Hornbachers stresses that the issue is not that there isn’t enough products in stock, but rather, it is being able to keep up with things as customers proceed to purchase in excess amounts.

“We have sold so much in the last week that trying to get it refilled is going to take more time than it took to sell it, but the products are there, they are filling up warehouses,” says Leiseth.

Leiseth also encourages people not to panic just because the exact item your looking for is out of stock.

“Products are available. The food is available,” Leiseth explains. “It may not be the brand that you are looking for, but there is options across the store to take care of your needs.”

For those a part of what is considered to be the vulnerable population, both stores say the safest time to come in to shop is during the first hours of operation.

“Earlier in the day is going to be better because all of the surfaces will be wiped down; every cart, everything that will be touched,” says Leiseth. “It will be a little bit better for them.”