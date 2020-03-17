Marcus Theatres Temporarily Closing Theatres

Marcus Theatres is turning off their projectors and closing their doors on Tuesday, March 17.

The last showtime will be at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

The company said, “We put many precautions in place that were guided by best practices from the Centers for Disease Control, state and local authorities. Now the guidance is clear that temporarily closing is the right thing to do. It’s important that we help our nation’s preventive efforts with this outbreak.”

Anyone who purchased tickets with cash can visit the theatre when it reopens and receive a cash refund or contact ask@marcustheatres.com to receive a Marcus eGift card. Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card, gift card or other non-cash payment will receive a refund automatically.

Magical Movie Rewards will be temporarily paused and rewards will be returned if used when purchasing tickets.

The theatres will be closed until further notice.