Routine appointments & elective surgeries canceled at Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. – Essentia Health postpones all routine appointments and elective surgeries for two weeks beginning Wednesday March 18 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company says in a release decisions about appointments and procedures after April 1 will be made at a later date.

“We recognize that postponing routine appointments and elective procedures is disruptive to our patients and staff but we always put safety first. We want to be ready to provide the care that our communities need in this unprecedented time,” Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Henry said.

The decision also allows staff to prepare for possible outbreaks of Coronavirus.

The move follows guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control, the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.