West Acres Mall Implementing Operational Changes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

FARGO, N.D.–The West Acres mall is implementing some operational changes starting Tuesday.

The mall building hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the mall will no longer open early for walkers.

All common area events are canceled through the end of March.

Playland and the Roger Maris Museum video room are closed until further notice.

The West Acres Food Court seating is closed. Some food court restaurants are offering take-out.

All stores in West Acres are being given the option to set their own hours or close entirely. According to CEO Brad Schlossman, some stores have already reduced their hours and some have closed.

Information on West Acres mall operations and store hours can be found here.