WF School District dispels rumors that Coronavirus patient is an employee

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The West Fargo School District says despite rumors, the woman from Cass County who has the Coronavirus is not an employee.

Rumors swirled on social media a teacher working in the district contracted the virus.

The district says in a statement, “We have been informed by the ND Department of Health that any confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting staff or students would be communicated to the district. At this time, we have not received any notifications from the ND Department of Health or our employees that would indicate that we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district.”