Fargo schools working hard to feed students out of school because of Coronavirus

FARGO, N.D. – Though COVID-19 has caused schools to close their doors that hasn’t stopped them from providing for their students.

Now through Friday, five Fargo schools are providing breakfast and lunch pick ups. They include Ed Clapp, Madison and Jefferson elementaries and North and South high schools.

The district is working together to meet the dietary needs of its students.

“A lot of community members have been reaching out to us looking for ways to help out, and we just really appreciate that support from our community and partners,”

The elementary schools will be distributing food from 12:30-1:30 PM and the high schools will have meals available from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.