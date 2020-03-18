Government Check Scams Already Surfacing

MINNESOTA–While the government has yet to work out all the details surrounding economic relief checks, scammers are already trying to take advantage of unsuspecting Americans.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota says it has received reports of scammers attempting to get people to pay a fee to get the government checks immediately.

The Federal Trade Commission in light of coronavirus related scams is reminding people that the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get the checks.

Nor will the government call and ask for your social security number, bank account information or credit card number.

The FTC says, “No matter what this payment winds up being, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it.”

Anyone who thinks they are being scammed should contact the Federal Trade Commission here.