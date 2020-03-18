Man Arrested after Threatening People with Knife and Fleeing Police

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department arrested a man after he threatened multiple people with a knife, stole a vehicle, and crashed twice on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 6th Avenue North at approximately 4:25 p.m. for reports of a man who threatened to stab someone in order to obtain car keys.

The man drove away in the stolen vehicle and crashed into another vehicle in the 800 block of 10th Street South. He then threatened the occupants of the other vehicle with the knife and continued driving the stolen vehicle. A Fargo officer located the man and attempted a traffic stop, but he fled.

Shortly after, officers received reports of a crash by University Drive South and I-94 towards Moorhead where a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy had performed a pit maneuver and was able to take the man into custody.

Thirty-year-old John Thomas Poitra was arrested on charges of robbery threat/weapon, terrorizing, aggravated endangerment and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Poitra was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and bringing stolen goods into the state by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.