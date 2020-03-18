Paradox Comics-N-Cards offers curbside pickup, plans virtual gaming amid Coronavirus pandemic

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo business refuses to let the Coronavirus break apart its community.

To help decrease possible exposure to the virus, Paradox Comics-N-Cards has started a curbside pick up option for comic book subscribers.

The store has also set up in-town delivery for a $5 fee.

The store is also planning on virtual gaming to make sure players of roleplaying games such as Dungeons and Dragons can still create their own adventures with friends online.