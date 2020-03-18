United States Hockey League Cancels Entire Season

FARGO, N.D.–The United States Hockey League voted unanimously to cancel the entire 2019-2020 season on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said, “This decision was not an easy one to make but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staff and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk. While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

With the season concluded, the USHL said they will announce the 2019-2020 awards within the next few weeks.

The Fargo Force thanked the players, staff, season ticket holders, fans and sponsors for the support they received throughout the season.

Anyone who purchased tickets for single games can exchange tickets for vouchers for the 2020-2021 season at the Scheels Arena box office.

Anyone wanting refunds must go through their point of purchase. The Fargo Force asked fans to remain patient as it will take time to sort through and refund tickets.