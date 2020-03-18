West Fargo Schools says serving meals to students amid Coronavirus is critical

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunches to anybody in the community under the age of 18.

Grab and go breakfasts and lunches containing prepackaged sandwiches, fruit, snacks, and milk will be available until Friday.

The meals can be picked up during 30 minute windows starting at 11:00 AM and ending at 12:30 PM.

The district says its critical that these students still receive these meals.

Click here to find pick up locations.