West Fargo Schools updates parents & students on e-learning plans

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Public Schools updates parents, students and staff on its Coronavirus plans.

The district is working on a plan on how to teach students through e-learning if schools are still closed next week.

It has a survey online asking parents if their child has access to wi-fi and a computer or a tablet to find out if any won’t be able to learn at home online.

The district is also considering counseling services for students.

West Fargo Schools also has every intention to pay employees amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

“There are still many things that are unknown for us. How long will this closure go on? Will any students be allowed to enter our buildings next week? Hopefully we’ll have that answer by Friday when Governor Burgum addresses our state,” Superintendent Beth Slette said.

Click here to take the parent survey and here for the district’s Coronavirus planning.