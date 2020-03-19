Breaking down coronavirus testing, sample collection process

As we continue the fight to slow down the spread of COVID-19, testing people for the illness is a key factor in that battle

FARGO, N.D. — For the past couple of months, both Essentia Health and Sanford have been preparing for the novel coronavirus.

“We had the luxury of being, you know, an Atlantic ocean away and it took a while for that illness to get here, so we were much better prepared,” says Essentia Health West Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter.

Preparing for the virus meant making sure enough staff was on hand and developing better infrastructure to track supplies.

“Right now, I think we do have enough supplies, but the supply usage is actually increasing, as we test more people, and we’re monitoring that very closely,” Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Douglas Griffin.

The testing process for those experiencing symptoms like a cough, shortness of breath, fever or difficulty breathing begins with a phone call to your doctor.

“That would be our preference,” says Griffin. “Keep them out of the clinics and the hospital if they don’t need that care.”

Essentia Health is providing an online screening to help people determine whether or not they’re at risk.

If the person is recommended to go in, staff will begin with testing for other respiratory illnesses, like the flu.

If those tests come back negative, the next step is testing for COVID-19.

“Which is what we call nasopharyngeal testing, so putting a little swab in your nose to the back of the throat and getting a sample that way,” says Vetter.

They say the swabbing process takes less than a minute, and drive-up stations at Sanford are hoping to make it even safer.

“We can keep people away from other areas, so if they do have the infection, they don’t transmit it, and also convenience,” says Griffin.

Once they collect the sample, it’s sent to the state laboratory to be tested.

The sample results could take anywhere from two to five days to come back.

Officials say it’s important to self-isolate until you know the results.