DRN Offers Free Internet and Telephone Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

The company is participating in the FCC's Keep America Connected Pledge.

ELLENDALE, N.D.–DRN ReadiTech, a southeastern North Dakota telecommunications provider, has announced it plans to provide free internet and phone service in April to support its rural cooperative territory.

The company is also participating in the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge to not disconnect phone or broadband service and waive any late fees to any residential and small business customers.

DRN Board President, Ralph Neu said, “We understand this is a trying time. We want all our members to know as a cooperative we are committed to the needs of everyone: farmers and ranchers, schools, hospitals, first responders, small business owners and individuals.”

DRN customers will receive a credit on their April statements. Cooperative members will receive $22.50 for their landline phone, and depending on internet service level agreement will be credited $37.04 to $149.99.

Anyone with questions can call 344-5000 or visit www.drnreaditech.coop