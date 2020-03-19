Eight Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in North Dakota

A total of 15 people have tested positive for the virus in North Dakota.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Seven of the new cases are from Burleigh County and one new case from Morton County.

The NDDoH says six of the cases have travel history and two cases are community spread. A total of 15 people have tested positive for the virus in North Dakota with one individual being hospitalized.

The new cases range from people in their 20’s to some in their 60’s.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said, “In the last 24 hours our numbers have doubled. This underscores the importance of practicing social distancing and following the President’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Doug Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the NDDoH. KVRR will stream the press conference on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.