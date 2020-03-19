Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo Public Libraries Announce Virtual Learning and Entertainment Options

A full list of free online resources are available on the libraries' websites.

FARGO, N.D.–Local libraries in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo have announced various ways students and parents can access virtual learning and entertainment tools since schools have closed.

More than 55,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks are available for cardholders of all three libraries through OverDrive. Additionally, Fargo and West Fargo cardholders have access to 700,000 movies, comic books and music downloads available through Hoopla.

A full list of free online resources including TumbleBook, Knowledge City, Heritage Quest and Creativebug are available on the libraries’ websites.

Anyone who currently does not own a library card can access the materials too. The Fargo Public Library has online card applications here. The Moorhead Public Library offers immediate access with Instant Digital Cards to anyone in its regional service area. Find out more here. The west Fargo library offers electronic resource only cards that residents can have mailed to them. To apply, click here.

Moorhead residents without internet can access the Moorhead Public Library’s wireless internet from the parking lot daily from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit each of the libraries’ sites below:

Fargo Public Library: https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/library

Moorhead Public Library: https://larl.org/

West Fargo Public Library: https://www.westfargolibrary.org/732/Public-Library