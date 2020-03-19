Fargo Parks practicing safety during Coronavirus pandemic

FARGO, N.D. -The Coronavavirus has hit both business and recreational services all across the country.

Fargo Park District has canceled all of its upcoming events.

Employees are following the national guidelines of social distancing and keeping a sanitary environment. They are also using their resources and time to take care of many in house programs that have been pushed back until now.

“We’re here to provide recreational services to the citizens of Fargo and the surrounding area and we are trying to do that to the best of our abilities while still trying to follow proper procedures with safety, cleanliness, and social distancing,” Fargo Park District Executive Director Dave Leker said.

They hope when winter finally passes people will be able to get outside and active to fight the bug.