Missing West Fargo Man Found Deceased in Richland County

Police are still investigating the incident.

UPDATE: The body of Travis Zeck has been located in Richland County.

The West Fargo police Department thanked the public for their help searching for Zeck

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no other information is being released at this time. They say there is no danger to the public.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Zeck has not been in contact with his family since 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Zeck was last seen driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with North Dakota license plates 197CZN.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.