El Zagal Shrine Circus Officially Cancels Fargodome Event

The circus was originally scheduled in March.

FARGO, N.D.–The El Zagal Shrine Circus has announced it is canceling the circus after previously postponing the event at the Fargodome.

The circus was originally scheduled in March and then postponed until May, and now officially canceled.

The organizers say canceling the event is a continued preventative effort to practice social distancing per guidance from federal, state and local health officials.

Refunds will be available at the Fargodome box office when it reopens to the public. Customers can also mail tickets to the Fargodome and receive a refund in the mail.

Credit card purchases will automatically be refunded.