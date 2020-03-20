F-M City Officials Discuss Strategies To Help Local Businesses Affected By COVID-19

They are trying to ease financial burdens that some businesses may have.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – After North Dakota Governor Burgum made the decision to close all restaurants, bars and cafes to dine-in customers, city officials in the metro met to discuss how to support those who will be affected.

“The cities of both West Fargo and Fargo are looking at utility bills next month and how to help the businesses. And we may well not have any penalties or late fee charges if people are unable to pay next month,” says Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

“We can support you with lighting, heating assistance, food assistance. Don’t forget to apply to non-employment as well. But, not everyone is going to qualify, but please show up at the county, ask questions. The attendance right now is, everything is by appointment. So, you have to call first, make an appointment, will call you a caseworker,” says Chad Peterson, the Chair at Cass County Commission.

In collaboration with the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce created a task force that will help serve the needs of the business community.

“This taskforce is going to be focused on communication for businesses, workforce, employees and employers resources, financial support, business engagement. How we can all work to serve everyone’s needs and data analysis reporting,” says Sandi Piatz, the Chair-Elect at the FMWF Chamber of Commerce.

For employees who are without work, whether that’s temporary or permanent, city officials say there’s still many open positions that need to be filled.

“We still had, before this happened, between 15,00 and 25,000 jobs that are open in North Dakota. The county right now needs your help, we could take five or 10 people and no, you won’t be hired tomorrow. The process and the law enforcement is exempt, as I’ve talked about before, is up to a month, maybe a little bit longer, but if you can’t make it there are jobs available for you,” says Peterson.

City officials also encourage the community to help support local restaurants by ordering take out or buying gift cards.