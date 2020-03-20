Josh Duhamel Spotted In Fargo During Coronavirus Pandemic

Star Reportedly Practiced Social Distancing While Greeting Fans

It looks like one of North Dakota’s favorite native sons is riding out the Coronavirus scare with us.

Deb Grosz, owner of Dakota Vines Winery in Colfax, ND, shared this pic of her running into Josh Duhamel at the Cash Wise on 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo on Thursday.

The Minot native was nice enough to pose for a pic.

Grosz says when a couple people tried to shake his hand, he gave them an elbow bump instead. Way to practice social distancing, Josh!

Former KVRR journalist Travis Skonseng also saw Duhamel and grabbed a pic with the star.