LIVE: Local Mayors and Business Leaders Discuss Gov. Burgum’s Decision to Close Bars/Restaurants

Kendra Johnson,

FARGO, N.D.–Metro area government and business leaders are holding a press conference to discuss Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order closing bars, restaurants, breweries and cafes in the state of North Dakota.

All on-sale and on-site operations will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20 and continue through Monday, April 6.

Any take-out, delivery, curbside, drive-through or off-sale services are allowed to continue.

The speakers at the press conference include:

  • Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
  • West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
  • Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
  • Horace Mayor Kory Peterson
  • Fargo – Moorhead – West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Chair Tom Dawson
  • Fargo – Moorhead – West Fargo restaurant owner Randy Thorson

The press conference is being held in the Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers at 9:30 a.m.

KVRR will be streaming the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.

