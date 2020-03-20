MATBUS Operating Fare Free, Closing Ground Transportation Center to Public

FARGO, N.D.–MATBUS will no longer be charging a fee to ride buses beginning Monday, March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says by not collecting fees or selling bus passes, staff can more effectively follow federal, state and local health guidelines.

The Ground Transportation Center at 502 NP Avenue will close to the public on Monday as well. This includes the Jefferson Lines offices. Accessible portable toilets will be available to riders during the closure.

Riders are encouraged to use the back door of the buses to board and deboard when possible, and keep an appropriate distance from other passengers. This will reduce contact with bus drivers and the general public.

Anyone with questions can visit MATBUS.com for more information or call 701-232-7500.