Proof Artisan Distillers Making Hand Sanitizer During Coronavirus Crisis

Hand Sanitizer In Short Supply Since Coronavirus Outbreak Started

Fargo’s only distillery is switching from spirits to sanitizer during the Coronavirus Pandemid.

Proof Artisan Distillers says it has approval to switch to making hand sanitizer.

Distillers say they’re still working on logistics, but will have an update soon.

They’re following a trend around the country of local distilleries combating the spread of COVID-19 by making hand sanitizer.

Hygiene products like sanitizer and toilet paper have been in short supply since the coronavirus crisis started.