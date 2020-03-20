Seven new cases of Coronavirus in ND, new cases in Pierce & Ramsey Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota has seven new Coronavirus cases for a total of 26.

Two of the new cases are in Ramsey and Pierce Counties.

The Department of Health says the Ramsey County case is a woman in her 70s with an unknown origin of the virus.

The Pierce County case is a woman in her 40s who traveled recently.

Governor Doug Burgum has eased the restrictions on applying for unemployment. Under an executive order he has waived the separation from last employer requirement.This will cut down on investigation time on the state’s end.

Burgum says last week there were 418 unemployment claims. Over the past two days, there have been 2,200.

“The net result of all this is a significantly greater percentage of claims will be paid than under normal circumstances. This will also reduce the amount of inquiries being sent to employers and claimants,” Burgum explained.

Burgum has also signed an executive order easing licensing requirements in North Dakota. People licensed in the medical field that are licensed in other states can work in the state without having to be licensed here.