Shanley’s Reile Payne crowned North Dakota Miss Basketball

Payne received 56 votes from the NDAPSSA to earn the honor

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley girls basketball season ended abruptly after the postponement of the state tournament, however, the Deacons had their spirits lifted as it was announced their very own Reile Payne was named North Dakota Miss Basketball.

The Deacons senior was one of seven players across the state up for the honor.

Payne has been a member of Shanley’s varsity team since eighth grade and began starting for the team as a freshman.

This season, she led the Eastern Dakota Conference in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.4 points per game and 11.2 boards. She guided her team to the title game of this year’s Class A state championship, although the tournament was suspended before the finals could be played.

The guard received 56 points in the voting. Callie Ronningen from Langdon Area-Edmore Munich finished in second place and Jes Mertens from Devils ake rounded out the top