COVID-19 Positive Tests at 28 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Below are the COVID-19 results on March 21, 2020 as of 9 a.m.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

· A woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, possible travel

· A male in his 30s from Burleigh County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1169 – Total Tested (+231 individuals from yesterday)

1141 – Negative (+229 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Positive (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

