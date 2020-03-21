Increasing Amount Of People Turning To Fostering Animals During Social Distancing

FARGO, N.D. — Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo says they have been seeing a recent spike in people looking to adopt.

On average the organization gets only about 1 to 2 foster applications weekly, but in the past week alone that number has jumped to over 20.

“We continue to get animals into foster and adopt out animals so we don’t end up with an overflow of animals because unfortunately because the whole world is shutting down the animal rescue world doesn’t shut down,” Operations Director Heather Clyde said.

Clyde says it’s encouraging to see more people interested in fostering and adopting animals.

“If it’s something that’s more of the spur of the moment we ask that instead they consider fostering and try it out and see if it’s going to be a good fit after the social distancing is all over,” Clyde said.

She says things to consider before adopting are thinking about how much time you will spend at home, how their energy level fits with your lifestyle and if there are any potential allergy issues in the household.

Because of the virus, the shelter is limiting visitors and is asking people to spend time researching their animals online before potentially stopping in to foster or adopt.

“Once we will receive those applications we will process them we will get in contact with you and let you know when a good time would be to come and meet the animal,” Clyde said.

She says people need to know that pets cannot carry or spread the coronavirus and wants to discourage people who may want to give up their animals out of fear.

“We haven’t seen it yet but we have heard of other shelters across the country where people are giving up their pet for that reason and that is not a concern so please do not give up your pet for that reason,” Clyde said.

